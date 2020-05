Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

An archaeologist of antiques, Mike Wolfe has taken viewers on a nationwide scavenger hunt for historic finds via his History Channel series, "American Pickers." But he's not just about buying up the past; he's also helping preserve it, by restoring old Main Street buildings in Le Claire, Iowa, and elsewhere. Lee Cowan talked with Wolfe about his passion for relics of history. 👓 View full article