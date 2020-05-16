Global  

Alice Cooper Says 'Don't Give Up' in Lockdown Single

AceShowbiz Saturday, 16 May 2020
The 'School's Out' hitmaker is sending an uplifting message to his loyal fans with a brand new single inspired by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.
