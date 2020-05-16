Eurovision Song Contest: Graham Norton to lead celebration
Saturday, 16 May 2020 (
23 hours ago)
The presenter will lead a series of programmes on the night the contest would have taken place.
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
1 day ago
Eurovision fans don't fret! You will get a star-studded celebration of music this year, just not like you're used to. The beloved song contest was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers, however, will host an alternative television show on Saturday. The social distancing... Eurovision To Air Alternative Show Across Europe 00:32
Recent related videos from verified sources
'Alternative' Eurovision song contest to be aired Europe's biggest singing show will go on, in a manner of speaking, with "Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light", where all 41 songs will be aired in a non-competitive format. Edward Baran reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52 Published 1 day ago
Eurovision venue turned into Covid-19 hospital An arena in the Netherlands poised to host the Eurovision song contest in May is now an emergency hospital. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:01 Published on April 17, 2020
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this