Jeff Bezos' girlfriend shared text messages about their affair
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () The girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly linked to published text messages about their affair. According to the Wall Street Journal, prosecutors say Lauren Sanchez sent her brother texts about her relationship with Bezos that were later published in The National Enquirer. Danya Bacchus reports.
Jeff Bezos Could Become the World’s First Trillionaire An old report by Comparisun recently resurfaced online, detailing the wealth of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The report found that the yearly growth rate for the Amazon CEO's wealth over the last five years was an average of 34 percent. When used...