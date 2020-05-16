Global  

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend shared text messages about their affair

CBS News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
The girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly linked to published text messages about their affair. According to the Wall Street Journal, prosecutors say Lauren Sanchez sent her brother texts about her relationship with Bezos that were later published in The National Enquirer. Danya Bacchus reports.
