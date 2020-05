Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

As the country approaches towards the end of the third edition of COVID-19 induced lockdown, megastar Shah Rukh Khan on late Friday penned down his key takeaways from the lockdown. The 'Om Shanti Om' posted his lessons from the lockdown on his social media platforms along with his sunset-themed selfie. Khan's life lessons spoke... 👓 View full article