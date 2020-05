Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor and Akshay Kumar's cousin Sachin Kumar passed away on the morning of May 15 after suffering a heart attack. Kumar had quit acting and had turned photographer. He is survived by his wife and two children.



Many TV actors like Rakesh Paul, Vineet Raina, Surbhi Tiwari have expressed shock and sorrow...