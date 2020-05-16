Global  

Katy Perry responds to collab rumours with Taylor Swift

Mid-Day Saturday, 16 May 2020
American singer-songwriter Katy Perry is responding to rumours about a possible collaboration with Taylor Swift. According to E!News, the fans of both superstar singers have been speculating about a possible duet for weeks, thinking that both Perry and Swift had been dropping hints about the collaboration on social media....
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Fans think Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are collaborating on a song

Fans think Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are collaborating on a song 01:26

 Since Taylor Swift and Katy Perry squashed their “bad blood,”.fans of both have been rooting for a collaboration between the two singers.Here are the potential clues Twitter users have pointed out so far:.Perry announced that her next single, which is set to debut on May 15, will be called...

