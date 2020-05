Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Actress Aahana Kumra, who started doing theater workshops at the age of 14, has been a part of several plays. She made her debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in TV series 'Yudh' in 2014. She rose to fame with a pivotal role in black-comedy 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'. Since then, she has been a part of multiple web-series and has...