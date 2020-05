Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Over the past 60 years, Oscar-winner Jeff Bridges has gone from child actor to leading heartthrob to laid-back "counterculture" icon. But he's also a bit of a Renaissance man, adding painting, music and photography to his artistic repertoire. His photography is the subject of a new book. Anthony Mason recently spent time with Bridges in Los Angeles.