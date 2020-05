Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Shulem Lemmer, an ultra-orthodox Jewish singer, is a fifth-generation American who tells correspondent Mo Rocca the song "God Bless America," written by Irving Berlin, a Jewish émigré from Russia, is an expression of gratitude to the U.S. In this web exclusive Lemmer performs the song, which he likens to a prayer to God. 👓 View full article