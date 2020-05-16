Global  

Lawyer Acquaintance Accuses Tara Reade of 'Trying to Plant a Story' With Her

Mediaite Saturday, 16 May 2020
An attorney named Kelly Klett says that former Senate staffer Tara Reade approached her in 2019 and tried to "plant a story with me" to bolster a later claim against former Vice President Joe Biden.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden Says He Wouldn't Vote For Himself If He Believed The Tara Reade Allegations

Biden Says He Wouldn't Vote For Himself If He Believed The Tara Reade Allegations 00:45

 Former Vice President Joe Biden said he wouldn't vote for himself if he believed his accuser Tara Reade. Biden has encouraged people who believed Reade to vote with "their heart." Biden appeared on MSNBC's "The Last Word," on Thursday with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Abrams is...

