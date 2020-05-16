Harvey Keitel: A most durable and "really lucky" actor Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hollywood hasn't always considered Harvey Keitel, as he puts it, "bankable." But he's always memorable, in such films as Martin Scorsese's "Mean Streets," "Taxi Driver" and "The Last Temptation of Christ," "Thelma & Louise," "Bugsy" (for which he earned an Academy Award nomination), "Pulp Fiction," and his latest, a reunion with Scorsese in "The Irishman." Keitel talked with "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason about his journey from Brooklyn and the Marines to being a "really lucky" actor who is not, he contends, a star. 👓 View full article

