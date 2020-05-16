Harvey Keitel: A most durable and "really lucky" actor

Global  

Hollywood hasn't always considered Harvey Keitel, as he puts it, "bankable." But he's always memorable, in such films as Martin Scorsese's "Mean Streets," "Taxi Driver" and "The Last Temptation of Christ," "Thelma & Louise," "Bugsy" (for which he earned an Academy Award nomination), "Pulp Fiction," and his latest, a reunion with Scorsese in "The Irishman." Keitel talked with "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason about his journey from Brooklyn and the Marines to being a "really lucky" actor who is not, he contends, a star.
Harvey Keitel on overcoming his stutter

In this web exclusive, actor Harvey Keitel ("Mean Streets," "Taxi Driver," "Pulp Fiction") talks with CBS News' Anthony Mason about conquering a stutter that, he...
