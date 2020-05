Recent related news from verified sources Pretty Things frontman Phil May dies aged 75 The influential rock star died after suffering complications from a bike accident.

BBC News 1 day ago



The Pretty Things Frontman Phil May Passed Away in Hospital The co-founder of the iconic 1960s blues band has died at the age of 75 in a hospital after suffering from complications following an emergency hip surgery.

AceShowbiz 20 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this