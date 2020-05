Lynn Shelton Dead - 'Little Fires Everywhere' Director Dies at 54 Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lynn Shelton, a beloved director in Hollywood, has died at the age of 54. The filmmaker died from a “previously unidentified blood disorder,” her publicist told THR. Lynn was best known for her indie films like Your Sister’s Sister, Laggies, and Humpday, as well as her TV work on Little Fires Everywhere, GLOW, Mad Men, [...] 👓 View full article

