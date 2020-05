Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Fred Willard, a beloved actor and comedian, has passed away at the age of 86. The actor was best known for his roles in Everybody Loves Raymond and in Christopher Guest's mockumentary movies like Best In Show. Fred's daughter Hope told THR that he died on Friday night (May 15). He died "very peacefully… He [...]