Jeffree Star Slammed for Launching 'Cremated' Makeup Line During the Pandemic Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jeffree Star is causing controversy with the new eyeshadow palette he just announced as part of his beauty brand. The 34-year-old beauty mogul will be releasing a collection called “Cremated” and he told his fans to “get ready to be deceased” by the new makeup… in the middle of a pandemic. People are slamming Jeffree [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Jeffree Star is being slammed for releasing a makeup collection called #Cremated in the middle of a pandemic https://t.co/YH… 21 minutes ago JustJared.com Jeffree Star is being slammed for releasing a makeup collection called #Cremated in the middle of a pandemic https://t.co/YHUmkSZ58y 1 hour ago