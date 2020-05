Fred Willard, the comedic improv-style actor, has died at 86 Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fred Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” has died. He was 86. Willard’s daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said in a statement Saturday that her father died peacefully Friday night. The cause […] 👓 View full article

