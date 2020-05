New Buddy Holly Biopic Gets 'Driving Miss Daisy' Director Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The upcoming true-story movie 'Clear Lake' about the 1950s rock and roll icon has secured Oscar-winning filmmaker Bruce Beresford to sit behind the lens. 👓 View full article

