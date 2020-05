Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lynn Shelton, an independent filmmaker who directed "Humpday" and "Little Fires Everywhere," has died. She was 54. Shelton's publicist, Adam Kersh, said in a statement Saturday that she died Friday in Los Angeles from an unidentified blood disorder. Shelton had become the leading voice of the new American independent cinema movement.