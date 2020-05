Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Reese Witherspoon is reacting to the shocking death of director Lynn Shelton. The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram to sharing a touching message remembering her Little Fires Everywhere and The Morning Show director. “I’m so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton’s passing yesterday,” Reese wrote. “I’m in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful [...] 👓 View full article