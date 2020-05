Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Lockdown has made the world come to a halt. Though everything has been pretty much slowed down, it's the natural course of the universe that has been constantly growing. Speaking about the same, many people have been worried sick about their personal grooming sessions. Bollywood divas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Twinkle Khanna and... Lockdown has made the world come to a halt. Though everything has been pretty much slowed down, it's the natural course of the universe that has been constantly growing. Speaking about the same, many people have been worried sick about their personal grooming sessions. Bollywood divas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Twinkle Khanna and 👓 View full article