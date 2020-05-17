Watch: Future Decodes High Off Life, Calls Young Thug His Twin, Crowns Lil Uzi Vert Baby Pluto + More In New Apple Music Q&A Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Atlanta rapper Future has plenty to talk about fresh off dropping his new High Off Life album. In a new Apple Music Q&A with radio veteran Zane Lowe, the Georgia native dishes on his latest solo effort, close-knit bonds with artists like Lil Uzi Vert and Young Thug and more. Watch and comment below!



The post Watch: Future Decodes High Off Life, Calls Young Thug His Twin, Crowns Lil Uzi Vert Baby Pluto + More In New Apple Music Q&A appeared first on . Atlanta rapper Future has plenty to talk about fresh off dropping his new High Off Life album. In a new Apple Music Q&A with radio veteran Zane Lowe, the Georgia native dishes on his latest solo effort, close-knit bonds with artists like Lil Uzi Vert and Young Thug and more. Watch and comment below!The post Watch: Future Decodes High Off Life, Calls Young Thug His Twin, Crowns Lil Uzi Vert Baby Pluto + More In New Apple Music Q&A appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Rats Are Becoming Aggressive Hunters in Our Absence



ATLANTA — In a new advisory from the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, they say that in our absence rats and rodents have become more aggressive while scavenging for food. The CDC said.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:02 Published 20 hours ago Chiefs help KC high school break ground on new turf



Chiefs help KC high school break ground on new turf Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:24 Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this