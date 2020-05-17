Global  

Watch: Future Decodes High Off Life, Calls Young Thug His Twin, Crowns Lil Uzi Vert Baby Pluto + More In New Apple Music Q&A

SOHH Sunday, 17 May 2020
Watch: Future Decodes High Off Life, Calls Young Thug His Twin, Crowns Lil Uzi Vert Baby Pluto + More In New Apple Music Q&AAtlanta rapper Future has plenty to talk about fresh off dropping his new High Off Life album. In a new Apple Music Q&A with radio veteran Zane Lowe, the Georgia native dishes on his latest solo effort, close-knit bonds with artists like Lil Uzi Vert and Young Thug and more. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: Future Decodes High Off Life, Calls Young Thug His Twin, Crowns Lil Uzi Vert Baby Pluto + More In New Apple Music Q&A appeared first on .
