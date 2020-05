You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Priyanka Chopra's Bejeweled Hood VS Longest Gown Vs Bold Look With Nick Jonas Your Favorite?



Priyanka Chopra's Incredible Met Gala Red Carpet Looks over the years Is the Stuff of Fairy Tales. Be it from carrying the world's longest Trail gown in 2017, an exquisite Bejeweled hood with a maroon.. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 05:23 Published 2 weeks ago Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas In For 'I for India' concert



(CNN) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Mindy Kaling are among the dozens of musicians and celebrities participating in the "iFor India" fundraiser concert Sunday to benefit.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pee Cee celebrates one year to her first Cannes Priyanka Chopra just shared the most amazing of her memories from last year which are full of glamour. Last year was when the global star first stepped on to the...

IndiaTimes 3 days ago



Watch Video: Big hair don't care! Priyanka Chopra puts on her dancing shoes Time and again, Priyanka Chopra has given her fans a reason to smile, laugh, and just enjoy the moment. The actress has managed to stay in high spirits despite...

Mid-Day 4 days ago





Tweets about this