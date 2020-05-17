Global  

Eric Trump: Democrats Will ‘Milk’ Coronavirus, Which Will ‘Magically’ Go Away After 2020 Election

Mediaite Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
*Eric Trump* made a conspiratorial suggestion that the coronavirus will "magically" go away once critics can no longer use the pandemic to politically attack his father, President *Donald Trump*.
