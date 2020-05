For The Record: Graham Nash Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Singer-songwriter Graham Nash had recently embarked on a sold-out tour, until it was cancelled due to coronavirus . Anthony Mason sits down with Nash in New York City to talk with the former member of The Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash about how he has maintained his productivity while remaining under lockdown. 👓 View full article

