'American Idol' 2020 Finale - Performers List Revealed!
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () The finale of American Idol is airing tonight (May 17) on ABC, and one of the remaining seven singers will be crowned the winner! The seven final contestants this season are Julia Gargano, Francisco Martin, Dillon James, Arthur Gunn, Just Sam, Jonny West and Louis Knight. Each contestant performed Disney songs, and a song dedicated [...]
Ryan Seacrest's representative has assured fans the TV host is doing well after many raised concerns for his wellbeing during Sunday night's American Idol finale when his speech seemed slurred and it appeared like he couldn't open his left eye completely.
