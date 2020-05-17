Global  

Thalia, Nicky Jam & More Unite For New Version of Diego Torres’ Inspirational ‘Color Esperanza’

Billboard.com Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Joining forces in the fight against COVID-19, Sony Music Latin and Global Citizen will release a new version of Diego Torres’ “Color Esperanza” featuring a wave of artists such as Thalia, Carlos Vives, Farruko and more.
