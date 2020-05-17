Thalia, Nicky Jam & More Unite For New Version of Diego Torres’ Inspirational ‘Color Esperanza’
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () Joining forces in the fight against COVID-19, Sony Music Latin and Global Citizen will release a new version of Diego Torres’ “Color Esperanza” featuring a wave of artists such as Thalia, Carlos Vives, Farruko and more.
Parasite movie - B&W Version - trailer - "Cinema was black and white in the very beginning. There was a time when films were only in black and white, even throughout the 40s and 60s when colour films..