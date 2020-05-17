Ian Somerhalder Gushes Over His "Superwoman" Wife Nikki Reed in Sweet Birthday Post Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In a gushing birthday post, Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder professed his love for his wife, 32-year-old Twilight star Nikki Reed, giving his near 17 million followers all the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Bruce Willis reunited with wife for daughter's birthday in lockdown



Bruce Willis reunited with wife for daughter's birthday in lockdown The 'Die Hard' actor has been isolating in Idaho with ex-wife Demi Moore and their children (Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah) for the past.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this