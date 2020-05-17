Ian Somerhalder Gushes Over His "Superwoman" Wife Nikki Reed in Sweet Birthday Post
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () In a gushing birthday post, Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder professed his love for his wife, 32-year-old Twilight star Nikki Reed, giving his near 17 million followers all the...
