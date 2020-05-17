Heidi Klum Shares Photos Kissing Husband Tom Kaulitz Topless Amid Quarantine

Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Heidi Klum is showing off her romance! The 46-year-old America’s Got Talent judge posted a series of pictures to her Instagram on Saturday (May 17) to showcase her quarantine with husband Tom Kaulitz. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum “IT’S THE WEEKEND ❤️,” she captioned the slideshow, which included pictures of her [...] 👓 View full article

