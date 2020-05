Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Hannah Brown is facing backlash after saying a racist term in her latest Instagram Live. The former Bachelorette star and Dancing With The Stars reigning champ was heard saying the N-word while singing DaBaby‘s hit tune “Rockstar.” Social media users quickly pointed out her wrongdoing, however, Hannah didn’t seem to notice she even said the [...] 👓 View full article