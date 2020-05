You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Catherine Zeta-Jones gets her wedding snaps developed two decades after marriage to Michael Douglas



Catherine Zeta-Jones gets her wedding snaps developed two decades after marriage to Michael Douglas The Welsh actress has revealed she has only recently began putting the snaps from their high-profile.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:46 Published on March 30, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones remember the late Kirk Douglas: ‘There wasn't anyone like him’ Three months since his death, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are remembering the late Kirk Douglas.

FOXNews.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this