'Matrix' Creator Lilly Wachowski Calls Out Ivanka Trump & Elon Musk For 'Red Pill' Tweets
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () Lilly Wachowski is calling out both Elon Musk and first daughter Ivanka Trump for using a reference to The Matrix and relating it to the coronavirus pandemic. It started when Elon tweeted “Take the red pill 🌹,” and Ivanka retweeted his post, adding, “Taken”. If you’ve seen the movie, you know that Morpheus tells Neo [...]
AP Photo Elon Musk strange tweets have continued, with the CEO tweeting "Take the red pill" on May 17. "Taking the red pill" is a common internet trope about an individual shifting their political views rightward.
Watch Tricia Kean's extended interview with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on May 14, 2020, as they discuss Nevada and Las Vegas' recovery during the coronavirus pandemic, what residents of the state..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 22:36Published