'Matrix' Creator Lilly Wachowski Calls Out Ivanka Trump & Elon Musk For 'Red Pill' Tweets

Just Jared Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Lilly Wachowski is calling out both Elon Musk and first daughter Ivanka Trump for using a reference to The Matrix and relating it to the coronavirus pandemic. It started when Elon tweeted “Take the red pill 🌹,” and Ivanka retweeted his post, adding, “Taken”. If you’ve seen the movie, you know that Morpheus tells Neo [...]
News video: Elon Musk Tweets: Another Strange Turn

Elon Musk Tweets: Another Strange Turn 00:33

 AP Photo Elon Musk strange tweets have continued, with the CEO tweeting "Take the red pill" on May 17. "Taking the red pill" is a common internet trope about an individual shifting their political views rightward.

Sen. Cortez Masto extended interview May 14 2020

Sen. Cortez Masto extended interview May 14 2020

Watch Tricia Kean's extended interview with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on May 14, 2020, as they discuss Nevada and Las Vegas' recovery during the coronavirus pandemic, what residents of the state..

Elon Musk Tweets A Photo Of An Ice Cream Sundae

Elon Musk Tweets A Photo Of An Ice Cream Sundae

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a photo of an ice cream sundae in a martini glass. According to Business Insider, he followed that tweet saying: " Life should be lived." Some people claimed Musk was..

Trump backs Elon Musk on reopening California Tesla plant

Donald Trump is supporting Elon Musk's push to reopen his Tesla plant in California, despite the state's coronavirus stay-at-home order remaining in place.
'Matrix' Co-Creator Tweets 'F*ck Both of You' at Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump After 'Red Pill' Tweets

'Matrix' Co-Creator Tweets 'F*ck Both of You' at Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump After 'Red Pill' Tweets
petehiniii

Peter Hinanay RT @NBCNews: 'Matrix' co-creator Lilly Wachowski slams Ivanka Trump, Elon Musk for using her movie reference. https://t.co/FPd3lTgWXZ 45 seconds ago

soulheckler

Soulheckler RT @westbanger: @lilly_wachowski @IvankaTrump Sophia Stewart, a beautiful black, and brilliant woman is the true creator of the Matrix stor… 6 minutes ago

DebraHo25101890

DeplorableDeb Ssorry, @LillyWachowski, but there's this thing called the #1A = #FreedomOfSpeech. And I personally AGREE w/… https://t.co/vifk15i4v2 7 minutes ago

BorinquenSun

Bebito 🌞😘🏝✨ RT @Variety: After Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk referenced "The Matrix," creator Lilly Wachowski tweeted at them "F--- both of you" https://t… 12 minutes ago

Vicky42518502

Vicky RT @littllemel: That’s it, draw more eyes to it. People everywhere tomorrow will be asking “What red pill?” And they will start researching… 21 minutes ago

JamesNMildredH1

JamesNMildredHerbert 'Matrix' co-creator Lilly Wachowski slams Ivanka Trump, Elon Musk for using her movie reference https://t.co/PgvwWDEN9f via @nbcnews 32 minutes ago