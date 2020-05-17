Global  

Could There Be A Second Season of Hulu's 'The Great'? Elle Fanning Is Crossing Her Fingers!

Just Jared Sunday, 17 May 2020
The Great seems to a great hit on Hulu, after its’ premiere on Friday (May 15). Now, star Elle Fanning, is opening up about a possible second season of the show. The series centers on Catherine the Great, the longest-ruling female leader of Russia, who arrives in Russia only to find out that her husband, [...]
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published
News video: Now Screening: 'The Great,' 'Snowpiercer' & 'The Wrong Missy' | THR News

Now Screening: 'The Great,' 'Snowpiercer' & 'The Wrong Missy' | THR News 02:24

 Now Screening: 'The Great,' 'Snowpiercer' & 'The Wrong Missy' | THR News

