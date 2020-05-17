Could There Be A Second Season of Hulu's 'The Great'? Elle Fanning Is Crossing Her Fingers!
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () The Great seems to a great hit on Hulu, after its’ premiere on Friday (May 15). Now, star Elle Fanning, is opening up about a possible second season of the show. The series centers on Catherine the Great, the longest-ruling female leader of Russia, who arrives in Russia only to find out that her husband, [...]
Elle Fanning is dishing on taking on a comedic role for the first time. The 22-year-old actress stars as Catherine, The Great in the new Hulu series The Great,... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared •NYTimes.com