Who Won 'American Idol' 2020? Season Three Winner Revealed!

Just Jared Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you’re avoiding American Idol spoilers! We have a new American Idol winner! Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan helped host Ryan Seacrest virtually crown the new winner of season three of the singing competition show on Sunday (May 17). If you missed it, the show [...]
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: 23ABC talks with Bakersfield native and American Idol finalist Dillon James

23ABC talks with Bakersfield native and American Idol finalist Dillon James 34:10

 Season 18 of American Idol is unlike any season before. Contestants are performing from the backyards, judges are watching from their own homes, and there are no audiences to cheer the singers on.

