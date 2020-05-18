Who Won 'American Idol' 2020? Season Three Winner Revealed!

Wayne Chan @ChrisAntonacci1 One of the best days to stay inside. Especially with three hours of musical content. I have The S… https://t.co/aIAJn0eAiE 31 minutes ago Tracey @AmericanIdol I am so disappointed in watching American Idol not a one that should have won in the past three years… https://t.co/HjistQmEkU 34 minutes ago Online Idol 🌐 I never ever ever want to hear a counter argument to season 5 being the best season of American Idol. There are THR… https://t.co/YWzjl9mZxK 34 minutes ago Calmette Lahoud RT @JustJared: The winner of #AmericanIdol has been announced! https://t.co/pH7u3WFBVO 35 minutes ago JustJared.com The winner of #AmericanIdol has been announced! https://t.co/pH7u3WFBVO 37 minutes ago GHQ Guess who's coming back, baby! https://t.co/NINvhbLbdl 1 day ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: American Idol is renewed for a fourth season by ABC https://t.co/rTK7HVqd2X 2 days ago News Junkie @AmericanIdol is renewed for a fourth season by #ABC https://t.co/VAxYZwjXAo (via@DailyMailCeleb) 2 days ago