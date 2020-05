Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Khushi Kapoor is truly gorgeous and people love to see her posts and videos on Instagram, sometimes with father Boney Kapoor and sometimes with sister Janhvi Kapoor. Their videos together on social media are a riot. And coming to social media, this is a world that can totally engulf you in its contagious nature. And it can... 👓 View full article