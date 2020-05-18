Global  

Entertainment news: Nawazuddin Siddiqui quarantined with family at his home in Uttar Pradesh

Zee News Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reached his home on May 15 after taking a travel pass. He and his family have been asked to remain in home quarantine till May 25.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 449 Shramik special trains brought 5,64,000 migrants home: UP Govt

449 Shramik special trains brought 5,64,000 migrants home: UP Govt 01:18

 Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi on May 16 briefed media about total number of Shramik special trains which brought migrant workers back to the state. He said that 449 trains, most in the country, brought 5,64,000 migrant workers home.

