Entertainment news: Nawazuddin Siddiqui quarantined with family at his home in Uttar Pradesh

Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @PeepingMoon: #NawazuddinSiddiqui and family quarantined at home in #UttarPradesh after travelling from Mumbai, test negative for #COVID… 5 minutes ago

Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @DelhiTimesTweet: .@Nawazuddin_S reached Budhana with his family last week to celebrate #Eid after taking necessary permissions from aut… 5 minutes ago

Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @DMmovies: #NawazuddinSiddiqui and his family quarantined at home after undergoing screening Know more: https://t.co/kFLKwTZWpg 5 minutes ago

Amir khan RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #NawazuddinSiddiqui quarantined with family at his home in Uttar Pradesh https://t.co/OrHHeWlgMC 11 minutes ago

Desimartini #NawazuddinSiddiqui and his family quarantined at home after undergoing screening Know more: https://t.co/kFLKwTZWpg 23 minutes ago

Delhi Times .@Nawazuddin_S reached Budhana with his family last week to celebrate #Eid after taking necessary permissions from… https://t.co/XJNQN2xAuq 29 minutes ago

PeepingMoon #NawazuddinSiddiqui and family quarantined at home in #UttarPradesh after travelling from Mumbai, test negative for… https://t.co/sWm1Wpy9B1 30 minutes ago