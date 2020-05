FOX40 News Guitarist Jorge Santana, the younger brother of Carlos Santana and whose guitar rifts on the band Malo's 1972 hit "… https://t.co/u4BWdafEGX 22 minutes ago Tim Archuleta RT @elpasotimes: RIP Jorge Santana, guitarist on the band Malo's 1972 hit "Suavecito." https://t.co/rsdkPPXmsf 26 minutes ago Richard Jacobsen RT @APWestRegion: Jorge Santana, whose guitar riffs on the band Malo’s 1972 hit “Suavecito” transformed the song into a Chicano anthem, has… 27 minutes ago Tooloose Lordwreck☕️ RT @billboard: Guitarist Jorge Santana, the younger brother of Carlos Santana and whose guitar riffs on the band Malo’s 1972 hit “Suavecito… 1 hour ago Good Luck⭐⭐⭐⭐ Guitarist Jorge Santana, brother of Carlos, dies at 68 https://t.co/vNS0lx39I2 2 hours ago HispanicTips Guitarist Jorge Santana, brother of Carlos, dies at 68 - Associated Press https://t.co/93jfYTZXci 2 hours ago [email protected] RT @RussContreras: Guitarist Jorge Santana, the younger brother of Carlos Santana and whose guitar rifts on the band Malo’s 1972 hit “Suave… 3 hours ago