Summer Walker Announces New EP Is Dropping Soon

SOHH Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Summer Walker Announces New EP Is Dropping SoonR&B singer Summer Walker is giving fans something to get excited about. The popular crooner has lit up social media with an announcement of new music to come. Summer Time This past weekend, Walker hit up Instagram to break major music news. Without giving a title, Summer said she had an EP on deck. SOHH […]

 Some summer camps for kids are still deciding whether to cancel or open, and if so, how. One local soccer day camp made the decision to go virtual and connect kids with pro players. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

