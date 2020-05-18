Global  

Here's Why Kate Middleton & Prince William Took Over Radio Stations for 1 Minute

Just Jared Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Today marks day one of Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K. and Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, along with several other British celebs, came together with an important message. A recorded message from these celebrities played over nearly every radio station in the United Kingdom to mark the start of the week. “We’re [...]
