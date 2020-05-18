Lil Wayne’s Daughter Has A Message For Her Competition: “How You Try To Run Off W/ The Wave + You Ain’t Surfin’?”
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter stays on her modeling goals. The curvy model went online this past weekend to tease followers with a little black girl magic. Miss Carter Reginae went to Instagram last night and didn’t hold back. Carter shared a shot of herself draped in all-white everything including a pair of […]
The post Lil Wayne’s Daughter Has A Message For Her Competition: “How You Try To Run Off W/ The Wave + You Ain’t Surfin’?” appeared first on .