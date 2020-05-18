Global  

It's a Pearson Family Reunion for NBC's Red Nose Day 2020 With Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley Hosting

E! Online Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Missing the Pearson family from This Is Us? You can see some of them again on Red Nose Day, Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley have been tapped to host the annual fundraiser airing Thursday, May 21 on...
See How Julia Roberts, Courteney Cox and More Stars Are Celebrating Red Nose Day 2020

Red Nose Day is on a mission to end child poverty. This Is Us co-stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley will host NBC's sixth Red Nose Day special, which airs...
Shut-in stars rally for Red Nose TV show for kids in need

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Love Actually” filmmaker Richard Curtis, who never lacks for Red Nose Day star power, found the pandemic only boosted the fundraising...
