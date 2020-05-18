Global  

Ryan Seacrest Absent From 'Live' After Fans Express Concern For His Health During 'American Idol' Finale

Just Jared Monday, 18 May 2020
Ryan Seacrest was absent from Live! with Kelly & Ryan on Monday morning (May 18), and some fans are expressing concern for his health. Kelly Ripa was joined by her husband, Mark Consuelos, for co-hosting duties and said the reason why Ryan was absent today was due to the fact that he was up late [...]
‘American Idol’ Recap: 2020 Winner Crowned During Bizarre Last Moments of Finale

A stay-at-home celebration is not what anyone involved with American Idol ordered off the menu, be they contestants, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke...
Billboard.com

Ryan Phillippe Shares a Hot Shirtless Selfie Amid Quarantine: 'Over It'

Ryan Phillippe is looking hot – and over it. The 45-year-old Cruel Intentions actor posted a shirtless photo of himself to his Instagram on Sunday (May 17)....
Just Jared


