David Arquette to Return as Sheriff Dewey for 'Scream 5' Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

David Arquette will reprise his role of Sheriff Dewey Riley in the fifth installment of the Scream franchise! “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources David_Arquette



The 'Scream 4' star on working with some of the best in the biz. Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate Duration: 03:40 Published on April 16, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this Jamina Santos RT @YahooEnt: David Arquette will return as Sheriff Dewey Riley in #Scream reboot https://t.co/vYzFGa7fR6 https://t.co/fkzFnafBqy 2 minutes ago Yahoo Entertainment David Arquette will return as Sheriff Dewey Riley in #Scream reboot https://t.co/vYzFGa7fR6 https://t.co/fkzFnafBqy 2 minutes ago Erin RT @Variety: David Arquette will return as Sheriff Dewey Riley in #Scream reboot https://t.co/nXxb9qnG0e 4 minutes ago Crippling Icicle RT @JustJared: David Arquette is returning for the fifth "Scream" movie! https://t.co/J3ui9tsTgE 14 minutes ago Acing Entertainment #AssassinsCreedValhalla Spyglass Media has announced that David Arquette will return for his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley in the relaunch of… https://t.co/T815BwiFSr 17 minutes ago Entertainment Wrapup David Arquette Will Return as Sheriff Dewey Riley in ‘Scream’ Reboot https://t.co/w8hq0LDSvR via @variety 27 minutes ago