Recent related videos from verified sources Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler strike custody agreement



Reality TV regular Kristin Cavallari and estranged husband Jay Cutler have avoided a potential court showdown by striking a custody agreement just days after filing for divorce. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'financially punishing' her amid divorce



Kristin Cavallari has accused her estranged husband Jay Cutler of withholding money in new legal papers filed amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Mother's Day Amid Jay Cutler Divorce Kristin Cavallari is celebrating Mother’s Day amid her ongoing divorce with ex, Jay Cutler. The 33-year-old Very Cavallari star posted a photo of herself and...

Just Jared 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this