Charlie For Change ❄🌊✊🌹🇺🇸 💎♻️🌎💙📣🧡⚛️ RT @thedailybeast: “The culture war that I believe is real, and is raging in this country, I believe was ushered in with his administration… 19 seconds ago OatsnChippydip1111 RT @Katpa73: “The culture war I believe is real, is raging in this country, I believe was ushered in with his administration,” Meghan McCai… 41 seconds ago Dontrelle / ADOS 🇺🇸 'Not a perfect president': Meghan McCain says Obama 'ushered in' culture war and era of Trump https://t.co/ImPveArGaV 4 minutes ago