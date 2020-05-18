Jaime King Files for Divorce From Kyle Newman After 13 Years of Marriage
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Jaime King has filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years Kyle Newman. According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the 41-year-old actress filed for divorce on Monday (May 18) in the Los Angeles County courts. She is also requesting a restraining order. It is unclear at this time if Jaime is asking for [...]
After almost five years of marriage, Mary-Kate Olsen has filed for divorce from her husband, Olivier Sarkozy. ET Canada has all the details on how the quarantine crisis is putting a lot of extra strain..