Lauren Alaina Joins Riley Clemmons For New Version of 'Over and Over' - Listen Now! Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Riley Clemmons has dropped a new version of her song “Over and Over” and it features Lauren Alaina! The 20-year-old singer says that the addition of Lauren‘s vocals “add something undeniably powerful to this song.” “It’s been amazing to watch this song take on a new life over the past few weeks. From creating a [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2019 Ford Ranger WILDTRACK Design Preview



Ford revealed for the first time the new Ford Ranger pick-up that will deliver more power, greater fuel-efficiency, enhanced refinement and advanced driver assistance technologies for customers across.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:24 Published 14 hours ago Bored Brits create bouldering courses at home



Bored Brits have literally been climbing the walls during coronavirus lockdown by taking part in a new viral craze of turning their homes into BOULDERING courses. Keen climbers, who have been left.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:24 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this