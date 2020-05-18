Lauren Alaina Joins Riley Clemmons For New Version of 'Over and Over' - Listen Now!
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Riley Clemmons has dropped a new version of her song “Over and Over” and it features Lauren Alaina! The 20-year-old singer says that the addition of Lauren‘s vocals “add something undeniably powerful to this song.” “It’s been amazing to watch this song take on a new life over the past few weeks. From creating a [...]
Ford revealed for the first time the new Ford Ranger pick-up that will deliver more power, greater fuel-efficiency, enhanced refinement and advanced driver assistance technologies for customers across..