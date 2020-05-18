Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lauren Alaina Joins Riley Clemmons For New Version of 'Over and Over' - Listen Now!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Riley Clemmons has dropped a new version of her song “Over and Over” and it features Lauren Alaina! The 20-year-old singer says that the addition of Lauren‘s vocals “add something undeniably powerful to this song.” “It’s been amazing to watch this song take on a new life over the past few weeks. From creating a [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2019 Ford Ranger WILDTRACK Design Preview [Video]

2019 Ford Ranger WILDTRACK Design Preview

Ford revealed for the first time the new Ford Ranger pick-up that will deliver more power, greater fuel-efficiency, enhanced refinement and advanced driver assistance technologies for customers across..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:24Published
Bored Brits create bouldering courses at home [Video]

Bored Brits create bouldering courses at home

Bored Brits have literally been climbing the walls during coronavirus lockdown by taking part in a new viral craze of turning their homes into BOULDERING courses. Keen climbers, who have been left..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published

Tweets about this