A Stunned Neil Cavuto Warns About Hydroxychloroquine After Trump Says He’s Taking the Drug: ‘What Have You Got to Lose? … Your Life’
Monday, 18 May 2020 () "That was stunning." Fox News' *Neil Cavuto* was so shocked by President *Donald Trump* announcing he's taking hydroxychloroquine that he took a few minutes to explicitly warn viewers about the risks of taking it.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who is tested regularly for the coronavirus, said on Monday he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to hedge against the novel virus, as medical experts continue to caution against its use. Gavino Garay has more.