A Stunned Neil Cavuto Warns About Hydroxychloroquine After Trump Says He’s Taking the Drug: ‘What Have You Got to Lose? … Your Life’

Mediaite Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
"That was stunning." Fox News' *Neil Cavuto* was so shocked by President *Donald Trump* announcing he's taking hydroxychloroquine that he took a few minutes to explicitly warn viewers about the risks of taking it.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine 01:19

 U.S. President Donald Trump, who is tested regularly for the coronavirus, said on Monday he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to hedge against the novel virus, as medical experts continue to caution against its use. Gavino Garay has more.

President Trump Says He's Taking Hydroxychloroquine In Effort To Prevent Coronavirus Despite FDA's Warnings About Drug [Video]

President Trump Says He's Taking Hydroxychloroquine In Effort To Prevent Coronavirus Despite FDA's Warnings About Drug

Ukee Washington reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:16Published
Trump taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus [Video]

Trump taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus

Donald Trump has said he is taking a malaria drug to protect against coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for Covid-19 in a hospital or research..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Fox’s Cavuto urges viewers not to take drug like Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto strongly urged viewers on Monday not to follow the example of President Donald Trump, who revealed that he...
Seattle Times

Codebase Ventures updates on coronavirus trials of hydroxychloroquine, highlighting promising data

Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (OTCQB:BKLLF), which owns a 49% stake in a company developing a transdermal hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) patch, told investors...
