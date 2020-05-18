Florida’s Marco Rubio Named Acting Chair Of Senate Intelligence Committee
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Florida Senator Marco Rubio has a new title. He's the temporary chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican leaders announced Monday, taking charge of the panel at a time of turnover and tension in the nation's intelligence community.
He's the temporary chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican leaders announced Monday, taking charge of the panel at a time of turnover and tension in the nation's intelligence community. Katie Johnston reports.
Sen. Marco Rubio was chosen to serve as acting chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. According to Reuters, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement. Sen. Richard..
Rubio will replace North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, who said last week that he would step aside after federal agents examining his recent stock sales showed up at his home with a warrant to search his..