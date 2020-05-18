Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida’s Marco Rubio Named Acting Chair Of Senate Intelligence Committee

cbs4.com Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Florida Senator Marco Rubio has a new title. He's the temporary chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican leaders announced Monday, taking charge of the panel at a time of turnover and tension in the nation's intelligence community.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Florida's Marco Rubio Named Acting Chair Of Senate Intelligence Committee

Florida's Marco Rubio Named Acting Chair Of Senate Intelligence Committee 00:28

 He's the temporary chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican leaders announced Monday, taking charge of the panel at a time of turnover and tension in the nation's intelligence community. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marco Rubio Will Be The Acting Intelligence Committee Chairman [Video]

Marco Rubio Will Be The Acting Intelligence Committee Chairman

Sen. Marco Rubio was chosen to serve as acting chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. According to Reuters, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement. Sen. Richard..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Sen. Marco Rubio Named Acting Intelligence Committee Chair [Video]

Sen. Marco Rubio Named Acting Intelligence Committee Chair

Rubio will replace North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, who said last week that he would step aside after federal agents examining his recent stock sales showed up at his home with a warrant to search his..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Rubio steps in to lead Senate Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio will temporarily become chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican leaders announced, taking charge...
Seattle Times

Florida Sen. Rubio named acting chair of intelligence panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio will temporarily become chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican leaders announced Monday, taking...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

cathywithwings

POKER CATHY RT @WESH: Florida Sen. Rubio named acting chair of intelligence committee https://t.co/TJqA7Fy6pT 10 minutes ago

HeidiMerriman1

Heidi Merriman RT @orlandosentinel: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio named acting leader of intelligence committee https://t.co/MsHIXruyR9 https://t.co/MAdFJHBwYZ 22 minutes ago

mycanadiantimes

mycanadiantimes Florida Senator Marco Rubio named acting chair of intelligence panel https://t.co/bV5gPUMseM 50 minutes ago

Myrtil03

Myrtil Faitho RT @MiamiHerald: BREAKING: Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio will lead the Senate Intelligence Committee, one of the most influential rol… 1 hour ago

19thTo

To The 19th RT @leftcoastbabe: Florida Senator Marco Rubio has been named the acting chair of the Intelligence Committee. Is this the first time on Twi… 1 hour ago

KALBtv5

KALB News Channel 5 Marco Rubio will replace Richard Burr, who said last week that he would step aside after federal agents examining h… https://t.co/Uq73GKD9Z3 3 hours ago

WESH

WESH 2 News Florida Sen. Rubio named acting chair of intelligence committee https://t.co/TJqA7Fy6pT 3 hours ago

proudnana_3

Eileen Newell RT @KTLA: GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida will become the acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after North Carolina Republi… 3 hours ago