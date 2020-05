Bob Dylan Is Among the Most Acclaimed Songwriters in History, So Why Hasn’t He Won a Songwriting Grammy? Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Bob Dylan's "Murder Most Foul" has generated a lot of buzz since its release in March. Now the big question is whether the song will receive any Grammy recognition. Dylan has received 10 Grammys over the years. But he has never once won a Grammy for songwriting. 👓 View full article

